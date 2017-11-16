 ED FLYNN THANKS THE RESIDENTS OF DISTRICT 2

On behalf of me and my entire family, let me extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to all of our volunteers and supporters for your help on this campaign.

Our election night victory happened because of all your hard work and I am incredibly grateful to have your support. You made donations, held signs, stuffed envelopes, knocked on doors, made phone calls and greeted voters at polling places. No one could have asked for a better team. You are amazing and I am humbled by your support and friendship.

Our campaign was based on my commitment to social and economic justice and a belief that no matter who you are, where you come from, or what your background – all people should be treated with respect and dignity. Our message resonated across the district with working people seeking fair wages, the less fortunate, our seniors, the disabled, our immigrant communities and communities of color.

For those of you that did not support me, I promise you that I will represent everyone in District 2 regardless of your zip code. Now, I start the work of doing just that. I want you to know that my door is always open to you. I am excited to move forward and represent all of the people of this district on the issues that matter the most to them:

Making sure housing is affordable and that residents have a voice in community development.

Calling for a Bus Rapid Transit extension of the Silver Line so residents have increased mobility through their neighborhoods.

Remaining dedicated to my plan to re-open the Long Island Treatment Facility and help those seeking services get on the road to recovery.

Calling for the creation of a Special Services Division to monitor our city parks and playgrounds. We must ensure the safety of our children and families, especially after recent reports of more than 63,000 needles found in parks this past September.

Boston is a great city; not only because of its architecture, sports teams, and restaurants. Boston is a great city because of its people. It is a city where we treat everyone with kindness and respect. District 2 is a special place within Boston because of the diverse backgrounds represented here. Neighbors from all walks of life work together and respect each other’s commonalities and differences.

We know there are issues in District 2 that need to be addressed, both big and small, and I respectfully ask for your support as I work to resolve them at City Hall. No one person can solve these problems alone, but if we work collaboratively and listen to each other, I know there is a great deal we can accomplish together.

Thank you for the honor to serve you as your District 2 City Councilor. I look forward to working with you!

Sincerely,

Ed Flynn

City Councilor-Elect

District 2