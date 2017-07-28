ED FLYNN ENDORSED BY BOSTON FIRE FIGHTERS UNION

Ed Flynn, candidate for Boston City Council District 2, has been endorsed by Boston Fire Fighters Local 718. This endorsement adds to the over 20 other local labor unions that have Flynn’s campaign for City Council, including Ironworkers Local 7, IBEW Local 2222, and NAGE.

Fire Fighters Local 718 President, Richard Paris said, “Boston Fire Fighters Local 718 is proud to endorse Ed Flynn for Boston City Council. As a veteran and probation officer, Ed understands the importance of making public safety a top priority. Ed will be a City Councilor who we can always trust to stand up for the community and support working families in every neighborhood in the District.”

Flynn said, “I am incredibly grateful to have the support of the Boston Fire Fighters union. Boston’s bravest put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, and having their backing means the world to me. So many selfless men and women from the District have risked and given their lives to keep us safe, and we owe them our gratitude. As City Councilor, I will be an unwavering voice to ensure that our communities are safe for all residents.”

In addition to the 20+ unions supporting Flynn, he has also been endorsed by Congressman Stephen F. Lynch, State Representative Nick Collins, Boston City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty, and Suffolk County Clerk of Courts Michael Donovan.