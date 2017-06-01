ED FLYNN CAMPAIGN CONTINUING TO BUILD STRONG MOMENTUM District Two City Council Candidate is top fundraiser, earns endorsements, support

BOSTON, May 30 – Ed Flynn’s campaign continues to build momentum headed into the summer as he leads all opponents in fundraising, has collected numerous labor and elected official endorsements and saw strong support at Memorial Day weekend events across the district.



“I am humbled and excited about the support building for this campaign,” Flynn said. “It’s clear that voters are responding to our message of unity as we seek to improve our schools, make our streets safer, and maximize economic opportunity for everyone in Boston. Our district is among the most diverse in the city and it’s an honor to be connecting with so many people who are supporting our efforts.”



Over Memorial Day Weekend, Flynn held a visibility on Washington Street in the South End, participated in a veterans’ memorial dedication with Gold Star families in South Boston, met with residents in Peter’s Park in the South End and joined an event honoring Puerto Rican Veterans in the South End. These events come a week after Flynn and dozens of volunteers knocked on more than 3,000 doors and an impressive quarter of fundraising that has seen the campaign lead the District Two field.



Flynn was the first of any candidate in the city’s upcoming elections to be certified for the November ballot. He also recently announced 10 major labor union endorsements, in addition to several endorsements from elected leaders, including state Rep. Nick Collins, Councilor Michael Flaherty, SJC Clerk Maura Doyle and Suffolk Superior Court Clerk Michael Donovan.



A lifelong resident of South Boston and 25-year veteran of the United States Navy, he has built a strong coalition of supporters across the entire district, including the South End, Chinatown, Bay Village and South Boston.





About Ed Flynn



Ed Flynn is a lifelong resident of South Boston, where he has been deeply involved as a youth sports coach, veterans’ advocate, and community activist. In addition to being an active Boston Public Schools parent at the Josiah Quincy School in Chinatown, Ed is a member of the Cityside Neighborhood Association, South Boston Citizens’ Association, Ward 7 Democratic Committee, and VFW Fitzgerald Post.

Ed served on active duty in the Persian Gulf on two deployments and overseas in the Navy Reserves, helping to coordinate disaster relief in Haiti. Ed and his wife, Kristen, are raising their children, Caroline and Stephen, in South Boston.



