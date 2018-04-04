Easter Around Southie















by Richard Campbell

The Saturday before Easter was for once near perfect weather, and South Boston Online went out to some of the local shops to see how they are doing.

First stop Stapleton’s to see how Yanni is doing with the “rush”-. He looks pretty relaxed to me! He won’t be this year as he’s starting a new enterprise.

Then we stopped to talk to the ladies at Joseph’s, and they posed between the virtual mob scene to show us some Easter treats, and picked up a deli sandwich. They are coming up on a special anniversary soon- more on that later. Then onto Cafe Porto Bello, where I did convince the young shy waiters were shy, but the smell of sauces coming from the kitchen was oh so good!