Partners with the Tierney Center and Boys Club

By Kevin Devlin

On October 19, Doc Wayne Services Inc. was named Beyond Sport’s 2016 Sport for Health Award Winner at the Summit and Awards event in London. Sponsored by Comic Relief, over 2,150 entries from 145 countries were considered for this coveted award. Doc Wayne’s Chalk Talk Group Therapy initiative was awarded this honor for “being an innovative way of delivering group therapy to at-risk youth,” said Doc Wayne Youth Service’s Inc. Chief Operating Officer, Rebekah Roulier, “…and for confronting the stigma surrounding mental health.”

The Joseph M. Tierney Learning Center in South Boston on Mercer Street was Doc Wayne’s first site for the Chalk Talk program. Doc Wayne is now also working with the South Boston Boys and Girls Club.

“The Tierney Center and the community of South Boston are near and dear to our hearts at Doc Wayne,” Roulier added. “They’ve embraced our team and our work throughout the years and are a vitally important partner and part of our Doc Wayne family.”

Beyond Sport is a global organization with a mission to promote, support, and celebrate the use of sports in order to address social issues in communities throughout the world. David Cohen the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Doc Wayne Services, Inc., accepted the award in London.

“Winning the Sport for Health Award certifies the work our teams do on a daily basis,” said Doc Wayne CEO, David Cohen. “I felt like I was representing the millions of youth who struggle daily and my presence was a message to everyone that there is hope and possibility.”