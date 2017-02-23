Dan Lynch Receives Paraclete’s Founders Award

In December 1983, South Boston native Dan Lynch woke up in his South Boston apartment sick and tired of being sick and tired.

Today, he’s the person people turn to when them or their loved ones, need help from the ferocious grip of addiction.

On March 1, at Boston College High School, Lynch will receive the Paraclete’s founders award, given annually to individuals who are dedicated to improving the lives of others.

Previous recipients include Boston Police Commissioner William Evans and the late Paul McDevitt, founder of Modern Assistance Programs.

The Paraclete is an after school educational enrichment program for Boston youth in grads four through eight. It is housed in a former convent on E Street.

Lynch runs The Lynch Wellness Professional Group, is dedicated to “rebuilding lives and restoring hope for individuals and families facing substance use disorders.”

He also serves as the National Treatment Advisor for Origins Behavioral Healthcare, which provides residential treatment programs in South Florida and South Padre Island, Texas.

“He’s an incredibly great person,” said longtime friend and Paraclete supporter Patrick Burke.

Lynch, who has been sober for 33 years, lives in Scituate with his wife of 25 years, Susan (Quinlan) Lynch, and sons Daniel and Joseph.

For more information on the Paraclete, and its March 1 reception, go to www.paraclete.org.