by Rick Winterson

To say the least, it was a festive and crowded occasion. Called “Countdown to Kindergarten”, it was the 18th Annual celebration of Boston’s young children, who were about to embark on their school years by entering kindergarten. And it was held at South Boston’s Children’s Museum on Tuesday, August 29.

Perhaps as many as 1,200 kindergarten kids showed up, along with their families. It was quite a crowd. The exhibits inside the Museum were mobbed. The shows and activities put on by the Staff at Children’s Museum were non-stop and excellent. Best of all, they were informative, so that the kids could get a feel for their upcoming kindergarten adventure in a low-key, fun-filled way.

Mayor Walsh was the guest of honor. He was surrounded by the kindergarten children and their families the moment he stepped onto the Harborwalk outside Children’s. He loves kids and their families, and they love him back.

Each new kindergartner received a backpack as he or she left the Children’s Museum. Thanks are due to the Museum, the Boston Public Schools, Cradles to Crayons, and many, many others, who helped make Countdown to Kindergarten #18 a memorable experience for the City of Boston’s newest schoolchildren