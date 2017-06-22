Cookout at 120 H

by Rick Winterson

“World Elder Abuse Awareness Day” is a mouthful, and it carries a forbidding message. It is a day that was designated by the United Nations six years ago in 2012; the day focuses on the issue of physical, emotional, and economic abuse of elders – an increasing problem as people are living longer lives than ever.

Last Thursday, June 15, marked the 2017 observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Now you know that South Boston is not to be left behind in observing important issues, so the South Boston Elderly Apartments at 120 H Street held a picnic. It was a beautiful day and it was a great time. The event featured music (mostly Irish) by Dublin’s Tom O’Carroll, rendering vocals with guitar accompaniment.

But there were serious issues discussed as well. BPD Officer Frank Williams talked to the residents about elderly scams and how to avoid them. Terry Campbell, Resident Service Coordinator with EHDOC (the Elderly Housing Development & Operations Corporation), hostessed the event and the EHDOC staff. Terry spoke as well.

All in all, it was enjoyable and meaningful.

