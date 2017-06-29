Congressman Stephen F. Lynch endorses Ed Flynn for City Council

Uniting South Boston’s elected officials in D2 race

Congressman Stephen F. Lynch formally announced his endorsement this week of Ed Flynn for District 2 City Council. He joins a growing list of elected officials and unions who have endorsed Flynn’s candidacy, including South Boston’s Clerk Michael J. Donovan, Representative Nick Collins and City Councilor At-Large Michael F. Flaherty, Jr.

“”I am extremely proud to endorse my friend, Ed Flynn, for the Boston City Council District 2 seat. Ed is such a good and decent man. He is a wonderful reflection of his Dad, Ambassador Ray Flynn and his Mom, Cathy. I have known Ed for at least 30 years. From his patriotic service in the United States Navy – to his ongoing efforts to ensure that Veterans and their families receive the care and benefits that they have earned – Ed has shown a willingness to serve others and to be an advocate for people who can’t always provide for themselves. I am also very proud of the work that Ed Flynn has done at the U.S. Department of Labor where he was a true champion for America’s working families. I have also seen how involved that Ed and his wife Kristen have been in the community while raising their two children so I am absolutely certain that Ed will fight to improve the quality of life for residents from South Boston and Chinatown to the South End, Bay Village, and Downtown,” said Congressman Stephen F. Lynch (D-Boston).”

Lynch’s endorsement represents the highest ranking official to endorse so far in the race, bringing the Flynn campaign support from officials at every level of government.

“I’m honored and humbled to have the support of Congressman Lynch and the entire Lynch family in this campaign. I thank Congressman Lynch, Clerk Donovan, Representative Collins and Councilor Flaherty for all having the confidence in my abilities, work ethic, and passion to be our community’s next City Councilor. I look forward to honoring their commitments in me and hope to earn every resident’s vote this September. We face many challenges at the city, state and federal level that often requires a collaborative effort to solve. Whether the issue is education, public safety, affordable housing, or job creation, we need to work together at all levels of government now more than ever to make our city thrive. I’ve done that my entire life and will continue to do so as City Councilor.”