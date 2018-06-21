Congratulations to Boston Latin School Class 2018

On June 11, 2018, Boston Latin School, in its 383rd Commencement Exercise, celebrated the graduation of 412 students from Boston Latin School. The Ceremony took place at the Blue Hill Park Pavilion. Amongst the 412 graduates, were four students, who were named Captains to their team sport. From left to right, Mari Barry, Cheer Captain, BC Nursing and BC Cheer Team, Coleman O’Toole, Baseball Captain, UMass, Lowell, Business Management, Claire Craddock, Lacrosse Captain, UMass Amherst, Political Science, and Joyce Welch, Hockey Captain, UMass, Amherst, Pre-Med.