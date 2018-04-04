Collins Heads to General Election















Shares

State Rep. Nick Collins currently represents the Fourth Suffolk District as a Democratic member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He initially took that seat in the Chamber just over seven years ago in 2011. He is now seeking to become a member of the Massachusetts Senate from the state Senate’s First Suffolk District, replacing Linda Dorcena Forry, who unexpectedly resigned her Senate seat early this year. A Special Election to fill Dorcena Forry’s was called for by law

As it eventually turned out, Nick ran unopposed in the Primary of this Special Election on Tuesday, April 3. South Boston Online congratulates him on his success in the Primary and wishes him the best during his campaign in the General Election, which is to be held on Tuesday, May 1. Exactly who may be running against him is not clear right now, and as of this writing, we don’t have the numbers of votes cast in the Primary Election.

Please note that if Rep. Collins is elected to the Senate on May 1, he will be required to run again for the same First Suffolk District seat in the regular election coming up this fall.