Collaborative Rededication June 6

Joseph Nee was an “Angel”, an angel nicknamed “Dodo” – the kind of angel one finds only in South Boston. You’d see him everywhere, enjoying himself and urging everyone else to have a good time, too. But behind the scenes, Dodo was a quiet, effective, non-stop mover-and-shaker for the good of our community. That was especially true of the South Boston Collaborative Center. Join us Tuesday evening, June 6, at 6 p.m. for the rededication of the Collaborative Center in Dodo’s name, immediately followed by a reception celebrating his life at The Lawn on D.

by Rick Winterson

The South Boston Collaborative Center was established in the mid-1990s to combat the epidemic of drug-related, teenaged suicides plaguing the South Boston community. Joseph Nee, more frequently known by everyone as “Dodo”, played a key role in setting up the Collaborative, including a lengthy term as the Chair of its Board of Directors. And this is the 20th year that the Collaborative has provided crucial services to those in our community who are afflicted with addiction.

Like so many of the good things Dodo did for us, the Collaborative has been successful in its difficult, complex mission over the last two decades. A few years ago, the Collaborative relocated to new premises across the Old Colony project, on Columbia Road – 1226A Columbia Road to be exact, where the Branch Library was once sited. It is entirely fitting that the current Collaborative facility be rededicated and renamed in honor of Joseph “Dodo” Nee. Join us at the South Boston Collaborative Center at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, June 6, for a brief rededication ceremony and the unveiling of the new sign pictured – a tribute to Dodo Nee, a true son of South Boston.

You are also invited to join us afterward for a celebration – a celebration of Dodo’s life – next Tuesday evening. Immediately following the rededication ceremony at the Collaborative, there’ll be a fundraising reception at the (very) popular Lawn on D. Admission to this gala event is $25. That includes free parking in one of the Convention Center lots near The Lawn on D.

Kenny Morrell, South Boston’s popular piano soloist, will provide entertainment. A raffle will feature sporting event tickets and hotel stays among many other prizes. The refreshments are certainly worth noting: Passed hors d’oeuvres and reception food stations will include savory delights such as grilled scallops and tangy guacamole, along with complimentary beverages from Seaport Catering Co., courtesy of developer Jon Cronin. Join us for food, music, a drink, and warm fellowship.

The Nee family all plan to be on hand. Stop by and say “hello” to them. And please take a long look at the photograph of Dodo with his friends at the Collaborative’s Annual Derby Day Party a couple of years back. Dodo truly enjoyed himself at these events; he would be very pleased to know you intend to enjoy yourself at next Tuesday’s rededication and reception.

See you there.