Clerk Magistrate Salvatore “Sal” Paterna Honored as ‘Person of the Year’

South Boston Resident Shines at Annual Dinner Meeting

The Bar Association of Norfolk County (BANC) selected Clerk Magistrate at Dedham District Court Salvatore Paterna as the recieptent of this year’s ‘Person of the Year’ award. The ’Person of the Year’ award is presented by the Bar Assocation’s Council members and officers to an individual who has achieved outstanding community service in Norfolk County.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Bar Asssocaition of Norfolk County as the ‘Person of the Year,’ said Sal Paterna. “Each and every day I manage a demanding courthouse and I make it a priority to give back to the community I serve.”

The ‘Person of the Year’ award has been given out every year since 1988 and is presented to the receipent during the Bar Association of Norfolk County’s annual dinner meeting in May.

Sal Paterna is a South Boston resident with over 30 years of experience in the criminal justice system. Paterna began his career as a probation officer before being promoted to assistant chief probation officer. He has served in his current role as Clerk Magistrate of Dedham District Court since 1987. Paterna received his Bachelor’s and Masters degrees from the University of Massachusetts at Boston.

Paterna had a wide range of community involvement serving as the Trustee of St. Joseph’s Society, North end, Boston; Past Member of the North End Neighborhood Council FL78; Past Member of the L Street Handball-Racequetball Club; 5 time New England Handball Champion as well as a 40 time State Racquetball Champion.

Pictured in Photo #1 (Left to Right) (Photo Credit: Amy Kelly Photography): Robert Harnais,President of the Bar Association of Norfolk County; Salvatore Paterna, Clerk Magistrate at Dedham District Court; E. Pamela Salpoglou, Esq., President-Elect of the Bar Association of Norfolk County

Pictured in Photo #2 (Left to Right) (Photo Credit: Amy Kelly Photography): Salvatore Paterna, Clerk Magistrate at Dedham District Court