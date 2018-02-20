CLEAN SWEEP! Keep Southie Clean















Until Sunday, February 25 (at any time you choose), it’s “Help Clean Up The South Boston Neighborhood”.

But the good news is that Dede, Lyllie, and Dyan have pitched in to help. The photo shows them cleaning up the intersection of K Street and East Broadway. You can help, too. The DPW will provide brooms, trash bags, whatever. Then dial 3-1-1 to have your bagged trash picked up.

Questions? Contact Councilor Ed Flynn, Donna Brown, Kathy Lafferty, Dyan La Rosa, Gino Provenzano, or Cathe Walsh.