City of Boston Credit Union

Celebrates New Member Campaign with Kevin Chapman

(City of Boston Credit Union, Boston, MA) – Recently City of Boston Credit Union kicked off a new advertising campaign featuring actual members as the talent. The members and their families were invited to a screening party at the Hard Rock Café, Boston emceed by the Credit Union’s celebrity spokesperson, Kevin Chapman. Chapman, originally from Dorchester and a member of the Credit Union for over 20 years, recounted his personal beliefs in the Credit Union and why it is important to him to remain a member even when his acting career takes him to far off locations, sometimes for long periods of time.

Each of the four members: Randy Brinson, Warren Chase, Mike Keough and Paul Lyons were seeing themselves as stars in their individual television spots for the first time. The spots are a spin off of a current Credit Union brand campaign, which features upbeat Celtic rock music and highlights the neighborhoods and people of Boston. The new member spots highlight different Credit Union loan products, which include education, vacation, home improvement and auto loans. “When developing the theme for this new campaign we felt what better way to highlight the Credit Union than with the people we serve everyday, our own members,” stated Credit Union Director and Marketing Committee Chair, Tom Tinlin. The new spots will air on many stations and will also be utilized for digital and social media campaigns, as well as, be converted for radio commercial spots.

City of Boston Credit Union is one of the oldest credit unions in the country, established in 1915. Individuals that live or work in Norfolk or Suffolk Counties, as well as, City of Boston and Commonwealth of Massachusetts employees, can choose City of Boston Credit Union for all their financial needs. For more information about City of Boston Credit Union visit cityofbostoncu.com or call 617-635-4545.