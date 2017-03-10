City of Boston Credit Union withdraws support Of South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade

City of Boston Credit Union is extremely saddened by the decision of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council to deny the OUTVETS organization a place in this year’s South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Credit Union was prepared to sponsor and participate in this year’s parade,

however, with the unveiling of the Council’s vote this week to exclude this group of

veterans the Credit Union is no longer considering sponsorship or participation. City of

Boston Credit Union takes pride in working with community organizations that welcome

all people, with no room for discrimination. As a gesture of respect and appreciation for

the service and sacrifices of all veterans City of Boston Credit Union will donate the

funds which were allocated for the parade to the New England Shelter for Homeless

Veterans and other veteran organizations.

