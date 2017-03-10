City of Boston Credit Union withdraws support Of South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade
City of Boston Credit Union is extremely saddened by the decision of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council to deny the OUTVETS organization a place in this year’s South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The Credit Union was prepared to sponsor and participate in this year’s parade,
however, with the unveiling of the Council’s vote this week to exclude this group of
veterans the Credit Union is no longer considering sponsorship or participation. City of
Boston Credit Union takes pride in working with community organizations that welcome
all people, with no room for discrimination. As a gesture of respect and appreciation for
the service and sacrifices of all veterans City of Boston Credit Union will donate the
funds which were allocated for the parade to the New England Shelter for Homeless
Veterans and other veteran organizations.
City of Boston Credit Union is one of the oldest credit unions in the country, established
in 1915. Individuals that live or work in Norfolk or Suffolk Counties, as well as, City of
Boston and Commonwealth of Massachusetts employees, can choose City of Boston
Credit Union for all their financial needs. For more information about City of Boston
Credit Union visit cityofbostoncu.com or call 617-635-4545.