City of Boston Credit Union Comes to South Boston

by Rick Winterson

Last week was an eventful week for the City of Boston Credit Union. It opened its fifth and newest Branch here in South Boston, at 130 West Broadway. The formal ribbon-cutting, courtesy of Boston’s Mayor Martin J. Walsh, took place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, July 19. Many other guests were on hand for the ribbon-cutting – from the City, from South Boston, and from the City of Boston Credit Union itself.

Prominent among those who attended were the two CEOs of the City of Boston Credit Union. Yes, we said two CEOs. One of them was Dan Trombley, who retired from the Credit Union earlier this year. It was his original idea to expand the City of Boston Credit Union into a bricks-and-mortar location within the borders of South Boston (at 130 West Broadway). The other CEO is Dan Waltz, who recently joined the City of Boston Credit Union, replacing Dan Trombley and assuming the responsibility for a successful Branch startup at 130 West Broadway. A smooth, orderly succession of CEOs amounts to a very important business move, and the City of Boston Credit Union certainly accomplished that quite well.

Among those mentioned for their roles in establishing the new South Boston Branch were Jim Driscoll and Kevin Chapman. Local real estate broker Jackie Rooney was prominently mentioned for spearheading the arrangements that matched the Credit Union with its new Branch location in the space at 130 West Broadway. The City of Boston Credit Union has its other Branches in City Hall, Dorchester, West Roxbury, and Canton. The Canton location was opened because the Credit Union’s charter includes Norfolk County.

The next morning – Thursday, July 20 – in an exclusive interview with new CEO Dan Waltz, he spoke of his background in retail banking in Pennsylvania and his education in Accounting (Dan is a CPA), followed by an MBA degree from Mt. St. Mary’s. He spoke of how his predecessor, Dan Trombley, had selected South Boston for a Branch, because of its dramatic growth. We’ll have more on CEO Dan Waltz in the future, but perhaps his most visible trait is “enthusiasm” – enthusiasm typified by quoting him: “We love what we do.”

Last Saturday morning, July 22, the South Boston Branch of the City of Boston Credit Union held an Open House at 130 West Broadway. Business was transacted, of course, and there were also many activities for visitors who just wanted to become acquainted with South Boston’s newest enterprise. Along with CEO Dan Waltz, Branch Manager Kerian Baszkiewicz and her Assistant, Alisha Blicker, welcomed the crowd of Credit Union visitors.

The City of Boston Credit Union is off to a good start at its South Boston Branch.