CITY COUNCILOR ANNISSA ESSAIBI-GEORGE ENDORSES ED FLYNN

BOSTON – Ed Flynn, candidate for Boston City Council District 2, has been endorsed by Boston City Councilor At-Large Annissa Essaibi-George. Essaibi-George, a former teacher and small business owner, represents each of Boston’s neighborhoods on the Council and was first elected in 2015.

Many know her for her work as Vice Chair of the City Council’s Education Committee and from her work on addiction, recovery, and homelessness at City Hall.

Councilor Essaibi-George said, “I’m proudly supporting Ed Flynn for Boston City Council. I’ve known Ed and his family for years, and I know how committed he is to each and every community in District 2. Our kids have been teammates in youth sports, and Ed and I have spent countless hours at ball fields and parks discussing how we can make Boston better for young families and seniors.”

She continued, “As Boston Public Schools parents raising kids in the city, Ed and I share the same priorities – ensuring all children have access to a high quality education, keeping our streets and parks safe and clean, and ensuring that families and seniors can continue to afford to live in each of our neighborhoods. Ed has the experience, dedication, and vision to make a real difference for Boston, and I look forward to working with him on the City Council.”

Flynn said, “It’s an incredible honor to have Annissa’s support. She has been a citywide leader on the real issues that impact Bostonians every day. From working to give every child in Boston a quality education to her tireless efforts to make our streets safer and healthier, she’s accomplished so much for Boston’s working families and seniors.”