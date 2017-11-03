Butler Park Opens

by Rick Winterson

Friday last, on a late October day just made to order for the occasion, the blue ribbon was cut on Tom (or “Tommy”, if you wish) Butler’s Park at the intersection of Farragut and First. The Park is formally entitled the “Thomas J. Butler Freight Corridor & Memorial Park”. It is two-thirds of a mile long, and serves as a buffer zone between First Street and the Conley Terminal. On the west end, it terminates in a dog park that had been opened late last year.

The big news during the opening of the Park was the size and the demeanor of the crowd. It might have numbered as many as a thousand – a truly fitting tribute to Tom. The delight everyone took in seeing that many people who remembered Tom so fondly was contagious. It was indeed a memorial, as well as a celebration of Tom’s life and his many accomplishments. Everyone remembered him; everyone loved him – Tom was unforgettable.

The blue ribbon was cut early in the program. Beginning with Gov. Baker and Mayor Walsh, all of the speakers spoke about Tom and his unequalled record of devoted public service, along with his love and regard for his family, friends, and South Boston.

Please use the Thomas J. Butler Memorial Park. It’s yours to enjoy.