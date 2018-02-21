Boston Design Center Series: Galerie d’Orsay in the Seaport















By Richard Campbell

The venerable Newbury Street Galerie d’Orsay opened a pop up gallery in the Boston Design Center to work hands-on with interior designers looking to acquire art for businesses and residences in the fast growing Seaport. South Boston Online got the full tour of the main gallery, and the satellite branch in the Seaport from Camille Super (pictured above), one of the fine art consultants. Founded by art historian and curator, Sallie Hirshberg in the year 2000, the Galerie d’Orsay, besides selling premier art works from around the world, offers in home consultations, regularly curates showings at the Newbury Street Gallery, and has a well-educated staff that welcomes art enthusiasts for in house for tours.

The pop-up gallery at the Seaport specializes in assisting interior designers, and has a decent representation of the home Galeries key artists on display. From smaller sculptures to big wall works for business lobbies, the Galerie d’Orsay has exclusive rights to internationally known artists. Among their most popular sellers are the works of Bruno and Natasha Zupan, known for big impressionistic works of European cities and Boston. For as long as I can remember, the gallery has always had a fine print showing of Chagall, Salvador Dali, Matisse, Picasso, Renoir, and older classical artists Rembrandt, Durer. Many interior designers attend the gallery to get access to a select group of artists who paint large abstract works, like American painter Kathy Buist whose works are heavily sought after by innovative companies to decorate large public spaces.

The current show: Storytellers: Featuring Marc Chagall, Henry Matisse, and Pablo Picasso also features work of Rembrandt. Interspersed with these artists were some interesting sculptures by Gustavo Torres, a Mexican sculptor whose primitive charm struck a high contrast to Richard Erdman’s sleek modern Noguchi like sculptures. For businesses just opening spaces in the Seaport, and owners of new residences who want a center piece for their living room, the selection of over 50 artists that the gallery represents run from ultra-modern art to classical works going back five centuries. We were surprised when looking at the affordability of many of the museum quality print works, and as you can imagine, some of the larger paintings are substantial purchases. We will continue to cover the happenings at the Boston Design Center, as interior designers working in the Seaport and South Boston are beating a path to its doors this spring. For more information on the Galerie d’Orsay, see their website http://www.galerie-dorsay.com/