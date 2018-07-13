Blue Man Group Contest Rocks Lawn on D

By Richard Campbell

The site of a flash mob became Lawn on D when its festivities commenced this past Saturday, including more lawn games than usual, rock climbing, ice skating, giant collision space balls, and the fifth annual Blue Man Groups drumming contest for participants to get an opportunity to join the Blue Man Group in performance onstage. Tyler Peterson from Marblehead was the winner in a knock down drag out drumming battle between five participants, and also won over $6,000 in prizes that included a DW drum kit, Sabian cymbals, Vic Firth sticks- plus tickets and prizes from Blue Man Group. But perhaps the biggest win was being able to perform a piece called “Drum Finale Throwdown” with the famed Blue Men and Blue Man Group band, which Mr. Tyler showed himself well prepared to handle.

This was Tyler’s second time around competing for the distinction, and he bested Vlade Guigni, who hails from the DR, and lives in Boston, Xavier Martin from Sanford, North Carolina, Cameron Petros from Ellsworth, Maine and Victoria Venegas-Riz who currently lives in Boston and is from Miami, Florida. Tyler is quoted as saying; “This experience was incredible. It was amazing playing with Blue Man Group. They are such personalities and it was so much fun to be on stage with them.” “When they announced that I was the winner, I almost didn’t believe it. I’m so happy and thankful to have the opportunity to be selected.” The Blue Man group is an international touring company that has permanent theatrical productions in New York, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, and Berlin. Quite obviously from an entertainer’s perspective they are a feather in the hat of a fledgling young drummer. Tyler also distinguished himself by thanking his drumming teacher and idol, a display of gratitude that may be part of the reason the Blue Man Group chose him.

I can attest to the fact that the drumming was not only loud but had a thrilling effect upon the audience progressively heating up Lawn on D until the final Appearance of the Blue Man Group themselves. Their iconic mime and drum show had some of the trademark effects, squirting fluorescent dyes and confetti guns, and the audience was treated to various freebees- from tea shirts to beer cup holders. The lawn was hot as lines gleefully formed to purchase drinks and food, and both kids and adults played on the equipment. Some kids came specially dressed, including a swinging Princess and superhero rock climbers. This was the biggest crowd I had ever seen at Lawn on D, and as the afternoon shift was pouring out, more people made the second wave for the evening concerts. For upcoming events on Lawn on D, see the BCEC schedule at: https://www.signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d. The Friday 13th Boston Herald Live Broadcast is the next event,