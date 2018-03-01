Before – After: Sully’s Sets Record















by Rick Winterson

There are many, many South Boston traditions. Some of them extend over several generations, like Sullivan’s, which opened its season for the 67th year last Saturday, February 24. The first couple of photos show Sullivan’s before and after the short snowstorm late in February – the second shows Opening Day.

And something of a record was set last Saturday as well. The line into Sully’s extended from its front entrance all the way out to and along the walkway at the edge of Pleasure Bay – the longest anyone had ever seen it. Several patient individuals commented, “I’ve never seen the line to Sully’s this long before.” The wait was an estimated 50 minutes. Oh well, Sully’s hot dogs and double cheeseburgers – this writer’s favorite – are well worth the wait.

With Sully’s now open and the Kickoff Breakfast this coming Saturday, March 3, South Boston’s “Season” is well and truly underway!