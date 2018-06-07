Author Steve Ross Signs His Book: “From Broken Glass”

by Rick Winterson

Two months ago, South Boston Online reviewed author Steve Ross’s autobiographical book “From Broken Glass” (our April 12 issue, page 11). We highly recommended it. In his book, Steve narrated two harrowing stories about himself – as a young boy cruelly enmeshed in the Holocaust for five years during World War II, and as a licensed Psychologist here in Boston after the war ended. He wrote his two stories in a gripping, parallel fashion, with episodes from both alternating and interlocking with each other.

At noon on Tuesday, June 5, in the classic Lecture Room at the Boston Atheneum (10 1/2 Beacon Street), Steve Ross was welcomed as an esteemed guest by 200 of his friends. He was there for a formal signing of his book as a “thank you” to everyone who had purchased it. A program preceded the actual signing.

After a spoken welcome by the Atheneum’s Mary Warnement, the Head of Reader Services, Mayor Walsh gave some remarks. He described Steve as “humble”, and “a person who cared about life”. Past Mayor and Ambassador to the Vatican Ray Flynn told how he met Steve – after being cut by the Celtics’ Red Auerbach in favor of Larry Seigfried, he took a job as a Youth Worker with the City of Boston, where Steve already worked. Ray said, “I learned what an impact he (Steve) had.” The speaking portion of the

Program concluded with remarks from Robert Trestan, Executive Director of the Anti-Defamation League in Boston. Much was made of Steve Ross’s critical leadership in establishing Boston’s iconic and notable Holocaust Memorial.

A brief but artistically touching video then followed. Afterward, a panel discussion was formed by Michael Ross, Steve’s son; Glenn Frank, who spent hours co-writing Steve’s book with him; and Brian Wallace, state Representative, an author himself, and a character in “From Broken Glass”. The program lasted about an hour, and then the signing began.

It was a memorable event.