A Dedication to Lori Miller

Next Wednesday evening, July 19, at 6 p.m., Medal of Honor

Playground area will be dedicated and formally named for Lori A. Miller, a lifelong South Boston resident, and a person who truly deserves to be remembered. The Medal of Honor Park facing East Broadway between M and N Streets, was first named a few years ago to recognize MOH recipients during their convention in Boston. It is also the site of the nation’s first Vietnam War Memorial. The view from the park’s northerly side spans South Boston’s Reserved Channel, including the landmark Edison Power Plant– soon to be replaced with a new development – and the magnificent cruise ships that regularly call at Flynn Cruise port in the Black Falcon Terminal. Recently, The Cunard Line’s flagship, Queen Mary II, graced our waterfront.

Medal of Honor Park has been completely renewed. Much has been replaced or added. Lori’s passing generated an outpouring of tributes to her, her life, and her devotion to South Boston. Remembrances of Lori contained words such as “cherished”, “legendary”, “grace and courage rarely seen”, “spirited and generous”, “beloved, respected, and actively involved”, “richly blessed”, “always up for a new adventure”, and “paying her blessings for- ward”. Lori was the wife of Brian; the mother of Katie (25), Kristen (24), Kim (21), and young Brian (14). Their home on Farragut was an epicenter of Lori’s community activities – civic, social and political. She was a joy to be around and she left us much too early. She will always be remembered as a person with an unmatched enthusiasm for life. It is entirely fitting that the playground in Medal of Honor Park be dedicated to Lori. Her name will now evoke the sounds of children laughing and playing, as well as the sight of community members silhouetted against an iconic South Boston view. Please plan to attend the dedication of the Medal of Honor Park’s Lori A. Miller Play- ground next Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. And it somehow seems to fit Lori’s memory that a community concert in the Park will immediately follow this dedication.