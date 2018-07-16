NETWORKING NIGHT, A SUCCESS

By: Tara Kerrigan Hayes

The South Boston Chamber of Commerce recently held their ongoing Small Business Networking Night at Capo, on West Broadway, bringing together small business owners in the area, from various backgrounds. The night was a great success with a diverse array of business owners from family dentists, to high end clothing store owners, to local home inspectors and more.

Mingling over cocktails at appetizers, members enjoyed a social atmosphere while simultaneously making connections and capitalizing on the opportunity to share ideas and interests with like-minded entrepreneurs, which can be especially valuable for those new to the community.

The event was cohosted by the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation, who also sponsors the Street Festivals and Christmas Shopping Strolls in the interest of supporting the small business community. Founded in 1983, the SBNDC’s mission includes economic development, affordable housing and quality of life improvements in South Boston. Representing from the SBNDC was Donna Brown, as well as Karen Stanley from the SBCC.

Formerly and annual event, the goal of the SBCC is to eventually host the networking event quarterly, giving the growing number of owners in the area additional chances to strengthen professional relationships. From promoting one’s product to brainstorming about marketing, advertising and social media, the South Boston Small Business Networking Event is simply a fun night out, in an environment that happens to be conducive to professional growth. Follow the South Boston Chamber of Commerce to learn more about the next event (tentatively scheduled for September).