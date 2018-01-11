Cold? They’re not cold!
By Richard Campbell
Murphy Rink was loaded with young hockey players learning fundamentals on Monday night. The Ivaska Mite Clinic provided plenty of opportunity for these kids to stay warm by continually moving. Coaches had them going through skating drills, testing their agility, their ability to make turns, move into defensive positions, and skate with speed in different directions. The newly remodeled rink looked great, and a cadre of families were hanging out enjoying the practice. SBO hopes to capture a few games of the older players in coming issues.