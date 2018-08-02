47 Marine Road Asking Price: $1,779,000

K & Marine Rd Two-Family with 4 off-street parking spaces? Need I say more?…Here’s the deal: The current owners are approved (Permit in hand) to renovate and expand their two-family to include two bi-level units that are approximately 2,000 Square feet each. Yes, that’s 4,000 SF total. The upper unit will have great water views. This building is about 50 yards to K Street beach. The parking is accessed from Deady Lane which is at the end of K Street near Columbia Road. So, if you are up for a renovation project, this is the location to do it! It is estimated that the finished product is worth close to $3 Mil… Call or Email for Plans. K & Marine Rd Two-Family with 4 off-street Parking Spaces.