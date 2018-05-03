













This year I am honored to serve as the Executive Council Co-Chair for the 2018 Boston Take Steps Walk for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. Last year, Boston Take Steps raised $340,000 for research, education, and programs to benefit the mission of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. Furthermore, our walk was the 3rd top Take Steps fundraising event in the country! Nationally, the Take Steps Walk program raises more than $10.5 million annually towards mission-critical research and patient education and support programs.

Through our efforts last year, TEAM BUTLER RAISED NEARLY $42,000! (A huge thank you to all, you should know that we were a top 5 Team in the country in 2017)! Many of you now know my wife Sheila’s story and how Crohn’s disease has affected my family throughout the last several decades. Sheila has been battling this horrible disease since she was first diagnosed at the age of 16.

Most recently, Sheila underwent her 13th (yes, you read that right, 13)! That’s 3 intense surgical procedures in the last year alone! Unfortunately, as I write this letter, we are preparing for surgery number 14! Witnessing how she suffers every day breaks my heart, however, through it all, she maintains an incredible spirit and is truly an inspiration to me my daughters Haleigh and Hannah, and to our many close family and friends. She is a true warrior, and honestly, the strongest person I have ever met when it comes to fighting this disease that I have come to hate with a passion!

Additionally, in 2015, our eldest daughter Haleigh was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease as well. As I said last year, I know that her journey will be completely different than her mother’s given the continued medical research successes of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. Helping to find a cure to this horrible disease has certainly become something that we are very passionate about. You can see how important the Foundation is to me and my family and how important it is for us and the people who suffer from Crohn’s disease to make this event a huge success.

EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS!

Are you willing to help?

The simplest and most powerful way to get involved is by forming a walk team. Participating as a company provides great visibility and displays your community involvement. Participating as a family provides an opportunity to meet thousands of others from the local IBD community, reminding us all that we are not alone.

Given that one in 200 Americans are diagnosed with IBD, the chances are unfortunately high that some of your colleagues and/or friends and family are affected. If you are not able to form your own team, I invite you to join mine (http://online.ccfa.org/goto/teambutler2018) and walk with us on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 9:00 AM (9:00 AM Check-in and 10:00 AM Walk Start). This year’s Walk has been relocated to North Point Park, located at 6 Museum Way, Cambridge, MA 02141.

Your support means so much to my family and the 1.6 million Americans who suffer from these lifelong incurable digestive diseases. I am excited to help recruit teams, secure corporate partners and contribute to assisting the Boston Take Steps Walk in exceeding its fundraising goal of $375,000.

Thank you