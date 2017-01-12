by Rick Winterson

Every key organization that serves the public should have goals for the coming year. Our own Station C-6 at 101 West Broadway near B Street is no exception. Station C-6’s Commander is Capt. Joseph Boyle; he views 2017 as an opportunity to address three key Community Policing areas: Quality-of-Life Issues, Property Crime, and Violent Crime.

These three will be discussed later, but first some good news from last year, 2016. So-called “Part One” crimes include the most serious offenses. In rating year-long Part One crimes in any given area (including South Boston), figures are important. Compared to 2015, Part One offenses in 2016 dropped from 1,460 incidents to 1,231 in the area covered by BPD Station C-6. That’s a decrease of -19% – a very creditable achievement by the personnel at Station C-6.

The largest single decrease in South Boston was in “Larceny”, a crime typified by shoplifting and theft from (unoccupied) motor vehicles. Larcenies from other than motor vehicles dropped sharply, from 641 in 2015 to 505 last year in 2016. Motor vehicle larcenies went from 290 in 2015 to 261 in 2016. In heavily traveled areas and major parking lots, you can see suspicious-looking individuals going from car to car, pulling on the door handles to see if the car is locked. That’s especially true if there are bags and packages in the car – lock your auto whenever you leave it: put all bags and packages (even empties) into your trunk. Make 2017 an even better year than 2016.

Further good news is that “Commercial Burglary”, “Residential Burglary”, and “Auto Theft” dropped in 2016 compared to 2015 – by approximately 20% or more in all three categories. “Robbery/Attempted Robbery” was up by 10% from 80 to 88 in 2016. “Rape/Attempted Rape” rose by a few cases – 16 in 2015; 20 in 2016. “Aggravated Assault” was level at 125; “Domestic Aggravated Assault” decreased from 41 two years ago to 24 last year. There was one homicide in the Station Six area in 2016, the same as 2015.

No one has to be told that any “Violent Crime”, including robbery and aggravated assault, is a very serious offense. Reducing violent crime in 2017 will be one of the top priorities at BPD Station C-6. That includes close monitoring of any suspected gang activities in and around South Boston. In December, Station C-6 Community Services and the Police Athletic League completed its 12th self-defense program for South Boston’s women at the Tynan Community Center (reported in South Boston Online’s December 8 issue, page nine). Did you know that you can take part in these professional and confidential classes yourself by calling Station C-6 Community Services at 617-343-4747?

The second of three key areas at Station C-6 in 2017 is Property Crime. Lock your car; lock your residence, secure your windows that have air conditioners with a length of wood. And all our readers will hear this more than once: Call 9-1-1 immediately whenever you feel threatened, even if it’s just a stranger simply “hanging out” nearby. Or if you see a person looking into a parked car and trying the car doors. Remember, that’s 9-1-1. Call it. Right away!

Capt. Boyle promises close attention to a third key item in South Boston – “Quality of Life Issues”. He intends to be pro-active on these issues and he encourages you to make good use of the Community Services Office at Station C-6, which is supervised by Sgt. Michael Mylett. The Community Services contact number is 617-343-4747. As an example, what about loud parties in your neighborhood? Well, first (and always) report the out-of-control event to 9-1-1 – no exceptions. When Community Services hears about it, a uniformed officer from Station C-6 will visit the offender. After a few complaints, the problem will be pursued by the police as a criminal matter.

And don’t forget that Community Services at Station C-6 offers a lot more than just enforcement. Their offerings include a youth tennis program (and other youth outreach), turkey giveaways, a winter coat drive, elderly outreach (including shopping trips), and much more. Stay in touch with them.

Capt. Boyle and his personnel are firmly committed to the concept of Community Policing – sometimes called the “broken window” concept. One example concerns so-called “Fake News”, a hot topic these days. If you see or hear something on the media that disturbs you or sounds false (especially about South Boston), call Station C-6. They will get back to you with the real story – if any.

And if you know something of interest to the police but want to remain anonymous, call the BPD’s 1(800)494-TIPS line (1-800-494-8477) to leave information about anything suspicious or threatening. You don’t need to leave your name and number; you will never be called back. Help the police, so they can help you even better during 2017.

Capt. Boyle closed this interview by saying, “We’re here for everybody. The light is always on in the Station C-6 lobby.”