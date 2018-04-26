17th Annual Boston Marine Corps Honor Run 5K to honor Lance Corporal Alexander Arredondo















A Run to Honor … An Honor to Run

Race date: Saturday, May 5, 2018

The 17th Annual Boston Marine Corps Honor Run will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 in honor of Marine Lance Corporal Alexander Scott Arredondo of Randolph, MA. More than 1,500 people – including active-duty military, veterans from all branches of armed services, and local law enforcement groups – will gather at South Boston’s DCR Carson Beach to run us in honor of Lance Corporal Arredondo who was killed in action on August 25, 2004

This popular 5K road race, produced by Boston-based Conventures, Inc., is held to raise awareness for the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

Lance Corporal Arredondo was killed in action on August 25, 2004 serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom while deployed as a member 1st Battalion, 4th Marines out of Camp Pendleton. He served two tours of duty in Iraq and posthumously received the Navy & Marine Corps Commendation medal with Combat “V”, Presidential Unit Citation award to 1st expeditionary force for service from 8/4/2004 – 8/25/2004, Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment with one bronze star and the Purple Heart.

Lance Corporal Arredondo joined the Marines in August 2001 through the delayed entry program at the age of 17. He had a talent for athletics and loved challenges which sparked his interest in the Marine Corps. Lance Corporal Arredondo had an unwavering love for his family which spanned from Maine to Costa Rica. He had a very special relationship with his brother Brian who was only a few years younger in age as well as his baby brother Nate and his parents.

The Honor Run will begin at 7:00am for bib number pick-up and onsite registration, followed by a pre-race warm-up assisted by a retired Marine Corps Sergeant Major. The race will officially start at 9:00am, with an Awards Ceremony and prizes at the end. As an open event, registration fees are $15 for Active Duty Military, Retired Military J/ROTC and current law enforcement members; $40 for pre-registration; and $45 for race day registration. Participants may pay through mail-in forms found on the website postmarked by Monday, April 30, 2018. Online registration is strongly encouraged. For more information, please visit www.mchonorrun.com.

About the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation:

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the nation’s oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to military children, with particular attention given to those whose parent has been killed or wounded in combat, or who have demonstrated financial need. Since its inception in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation has awarded over 37,000 scholarships valued at nearly $110,000,000. There were 2,300 scholarships awarded this past year.

